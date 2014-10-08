Ministers at odds over which defense sectors vital to Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economy and defense ministers are at odds over which defense sectors should be deemed vital to national interests as calls have risen for Europe-wide defense industry consolidation to help firms cope with shrinking arms budgets.

An aide to Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, a Christian Democrat, said this week only sensor- and cryptotechnology should be considered critical to the sector and maintained in the country with significant future investment.

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, a Social Democrat, criticized her on Wednesday for her “very limited selection” and for not including submarine-manufacturing as a key area, saying submarines were a strong, unproblematic export and Germany’s ThyssenKrupp employed several thousand people.

“The German government and parliament will have to discuss ... the very limited selection by the defense ministry of information technology... this will have significant consequences for national defense procurement and European cooperation,” Gabriel said in a speech.

The conservative von der Leyen has been criticized by the Social Democrats in Germany’s “grand coalition” over the poor state of the armed forces’ hardware and inefficient procurement, which have left Germany unable to meet some of its commitments to NATO in emergency circumstances.

Gabriel says consolidation is necessary and that arms manufacturers should look to diversify into civilian products but would like to see more of the industry left intact.

Germany is the world’s No. 3 arms exporter behind the United States and Russia, and submarine-making, tank production and firearms are considered traditional German strengths.

Gabriel earlier this year endorsed a more stringent application of export rules after arms sales to non-aligned states soared in recent years, including to Gulf Arab states.

He said export licenses would be considered according to Germany’s foreign and security policy interests, not industrial or economic concerns. Critics said that in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s previous coalition with the business-friendly Free Democrats, arms export controls appeared to get more lax.

The Economics Ministry decides the most straightforward license applications; others are ruled on by the national security council consisting of Merkel and key ministers.

Gabriel suggested that in future the foreign ministry may be a more appropriate body for deciding whether to allow exports, and called for common European arms exports.

“Easier arms exporting in recent years allowed firms to bypass the cooperation and consolidation debate. That is another reason why the lax arms export policy of recent years was a mistake,” he said.

Turning to plans by German tank maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) to merge with French rival Nexter, Gabriel said the new combined entity would remain subject to German arms export law.