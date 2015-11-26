FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German police arrest two in Berlin suspected of planning attack
November 26, 2015 / 4:43 PM / 2 years ago

German police arrest two in Berlin suspected of planning attack

Emergency services and police evacute local residents during a raid on a building in Britz, south Berlin, Germany November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police commando units arrested two people suspected of planning an attack and searched an Islamic cultural center on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

Police raided the cultural center in western Berlin and arrested two men aged 28 and 48 at a separate location in the south of the capital.

An object “presumed to be hazardous” was found in a car used by the two men, prompting police to block off the area and evacuate residents from several buildings, according to a police statement.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the security threat level in Germany remained high after the Paris attacks.

Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by John Stonestreet

