Germany must approve fiscal pact fast: ECB's Asmussen

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday Germany should ratify the euro zone’s new fiscal compact as quickly as possible to send a strong signal to its European partners.

Germany has championed the compact, which enshrines tougher budget rules, to help overcome Europe’s debt crisis but wrangling between the government and opposition parties has hampered parliamentary ratification in the lower house Bundestag.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative coalition insists that parliament approve both the fiscal compact and the euro zone’s new bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), at the same time.

“It is important that the ESM is approved quickly so that we are prepared for the worst case scenario, which hopefully will not come about,” Asmussen told a German business gathering.

Asmussen, who handles much of the ECB’s crisis negotiations, also said there was no need to change the mandate of the central bank, referring to price stability.