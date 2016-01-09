German police fire water canon on far-right protesters in Cologne

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - German riot police fired water canon to disperse a demonstration by the anti-Islam PEGIDA movement in Cologne after protesters threw fire crackers and beer bottles at officers, according to a Reuters witness.

Two people were injured in the clash. The riot police made a number of arrests.

Police had called on demonstrators, some of whom had chanted “Merkel must go”, to return to a square near the city’s train station, from where they had set out on a march through Cologne.

When they continued to throw fire crackers and bottles, police used two water canons to disperse the group.