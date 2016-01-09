FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German police fire water canon on far-right protesters in Cologne
January 9, 2016 / 3:47 PM / in 2 years

German police fire water canon on far-right protesters in Cologne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - German riot police fired water canon to disperse a demonstration by the anti-Islam PEGIDA movement in Cologne after protesters threw fire crackers and beer bottles at officers, according to a Reuters witness.

Two people were injured in the clash. The riot police made a number of arrests.

Police had called on demonstrators, some of whom had chanted “Merkel must go”, to return to a square near the city’s train station, from where they had set out on a march through Cologne.

When they continued to throw fire crackers and bottles, police used two water canons to disperse the group.

Reporting By Joseph Nasr; writing by John O'Donnell; Editing by Toby Chopra

