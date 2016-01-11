FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German minister warns against general suspicion toward refugees
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 11, 2016 / 10:44 AM / 2 years ago

German minister warns against general suspicion toward refugees

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere delivers a speech during a meeting of German government workers union (Deutscher Beamtenbund (dbb)) in Cologne, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The fact that people of foreign descent were behind much of the violence in Cologne on New Year’s Eve should not be kept quiet but neither should it lead people to general suspicion toward all refugees and migrants, the German interior minister said on Monday.

Thomas de Maiziere described the violence as “completely unacceptable” and said it was urgent that new tougher legislation be agreed to punish the perpetrators, saying Germany could not afford long, divisive debates about changes to the law.

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.