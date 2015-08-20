Seventeen hurt in clashes at refugee shelter in Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Some 11 refugees and six police officers were hurt on Wednesday night during a fight among asylum seekers at a shelter in the town of Suhl in the eastern state of Thuringia, police said.

A group of about 20 asylum seekers attacked another resident, a 25-year-old from Afghanistan, in the shelter after he tore out pages from the Koran and threw them in the toilet, a police spokesman said.

No one was arrested, police said, and calm had been restored by Thursday.

Germany is struggling to cope with a surge in the number of asylum seekers coming into Germany and politicians have warned of growing tensions within communities.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Wednesday that Germany expects the number of asylum-seekers and refugees to quadruple this year from last to a record 800,000.

Arson attacks and unruly protests have increased against the rising numbers of migrants and politicians have warned of a growing hostility to foreigners.