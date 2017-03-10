A cameraman films the entrance of the Duesseldorf main train station March 9, 2017 after a man attacked several people at the train station. REUTERS/Petra Wischgoll

A picture taken out of a train shows empty platforms at Dusseldorf train station March 9, 2017 after a man attacked several people at the train station. REUTERS/Joern Poltz

A picture taken out of a train shows empty platforms at Dusseldorf train station March 9, 2017 after a man attacked several people at the train station. REUTERS/Joern Poltz

Staff members are pictured inside Dusseldorf train station March 9, 2017 after a man attacked several people at the train station. REUTERS/Petra Wischgoll

DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the suspected assailant had been taken into custody. One of those attacked was seriously injured. The spokesman said police were investigating whether more attackers had been involved but had no indication of that.

"We are not using the words 'rampage' or 'terror'," the spokesman said. He added there was no serious threat of further attacks. The rail station remained shut down, he added.

(Addtional reporting by Joern Poltz; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Andrew Roche)