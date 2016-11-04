Austrian power users say might seek compensation if cut off from German market

The logo of Austrian hydropower producer Verbund is seen during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, July 28, 2016.

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian electricity utility Verbund and customer industries said on Friday they might seek compensation from European energy watchdog ACER if it allows the Austrian and German power markets to be separated.

Austria's own energy regulator has said it is concerned about price hikes should the split occur, which Austria's Chamber of Commerce has said could trigger rises of around 15 percent.

But Germany's energy regulator last month asked power transmission companies to prepare for a separation and ACER could decide on the case as early as next week.

Verbund, the IV federation of Austrian industries, the Chamber of Commerce and the EXAA Energy Exchange Austria said in a joint statement on Friday they had sent a legal opinion from lawyers at Clifford Chance Deutschland to European regulators including ACER.

"According to European law, the decision about new price zones ... is only possible within the framework of the 'Bidding Zone Review Process' through the European transmission network operators and the member states, not ACER," they said.

"Should ACER decide on the market split of the joint German-Austrian price zone, the affected market participants would therefore have valid indemnity claims against ACER."

ACER was not immediately available for comment.

Germany's BnetzA regulator expects the split between the two markets to be effective from July 3, 2018.

The reason for the change is an oversupply from northern German wind parks, whose power flows into the Austrian, Polish and Czech grids in a development known as "loop flows", BnetzA has said.

Ideally, the European Commission wants more, not less, cross-border power cooperation and price convergence under its long-term goals of creating single EU energy markets for electricity and gas.