FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Germany, Europe’s biggest auto market, declined about 0.5 percent in August, an industry source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Germany’s main VDA auto industry association and the KBA Department of Motor Vehicles are due to publish August sales data later on Tuesday.