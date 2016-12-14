FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to spend 250 mln euros on hydrogen car support scheme: Die Welt
December 14, 2016 / 4:07 AM / 8 months ago

Germany to spend 250 mln euros on hydrogen car support scheme: Die Welt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 6, 2016.Stefanie Loos

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Transport Ministry will invest 250 million euros ($265 million) by 2019 in making hydrogen-fueled cars suitable for mass production, German newspaper Die Welt said on Wednesday, without citing its sources.

Some of the money will be used for research and development with the aim of making such cars competitive and some of it will be used to develop infrastructure such as fuelling stations, the report said.

It said the German government had agreed on a support program for fuel-cell cars that would run until 2026.

"With electromobility and automated and connected driving, the biggest mobility revolution since the invention of the car is ahead of us," Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt told the newspaper.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

