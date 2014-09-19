FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says won't delay plans to isolate risky bank business
September 19, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

Germany says won't delay plans to isolate risky bank business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s government will not delay plans to isolate risky hedge fund activities from banks’ normal retail business, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday, rejecting calls from financial institutes.

“The government does not plan a delay of Germany’s law to split banks, as Germany’s finance sector is demanding,” Finance Ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe told Reuters.

The German government has however signalled its readiness to adjust the law so that if a bank has enough securities, the two arms would not be separated automatically, but only if the supervisor orders the split.

Germany’s plans to isolate hedge-fund business from traditional banking may go further than European Union proposals currently under discussion, prompting German banks to lobby not to put at a disadvantage to international peers.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown

