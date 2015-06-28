FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German, Dutch banks 'well-prepared' for Greek financial ructions
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 28, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

German, Dutch banks 'well-prepared' for Greek financial ructions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German and Dutch banks said on Sunday said they were fortified against possible financial turmoil in Greece this week after the country announced it would keep banks closed on Monday and would introduce capital controls.

Greece’s international creditors refused to extend the country’s bailout in talks at the weekend, prompting savers to queue to withdraw cash from the country’s beleaguered banks and taking Athens’ standoff to a dangerous new level.

“We are very well-prepared because we’ve been anticipating a situation like this for a long time,” said a spokesman for Germany’s second biggest lender, Commerzbank (CBKG.DE).

The Athens stock exchange will also be closed on Monday as the government tries to manage the financial fallout of the disagreement with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

Germany’s biggest lender, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), said it felt well-prepared and was keeping a close eye on developments.

“Deutsche Bank has sufficient safety mechanisms in place to safeguard its business activities as well as those of its clients,” it said in a statement that was also echoed by DZ Bank, the lender at the center of Germany’s cooperative banking system.

The moon rises next to the head quarters of Germany's Commerzbank in Frankfurt, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Most large banks have established working groups to plan around scenarios of government and bank insolvencies, which can cause rapid collateral damage to other financial market players if for example, funds are transferred to a suddenly insolvent counter-party.

Banks have also been holding regular telephone conferences and conducting dry runs to make sure their systems are running properly, said a risk manager at a large German bank.

Dutch banks such as ING ING.AS and ABN AMRO are also seen as well-prepared.

ABN Amro spokesman Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd said the focus was on anticipating what may happen and quickly advising the bank’s clients.

“Risk management is part of our business,” he said.

“Thinking about scenarios is what we do, and we are prepared.”

Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Kathrin Jones, Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.