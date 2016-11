Dark clouds are seen over the skyline with its bank towers in Frankfurt, Germany, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The head of the German banking association (BdB) on Monday called for an extension to the timetable to decide on new international banking regulation.

It is better to extend the timetable for the decision of Basel IV rules instead of pushing through a bad solution, BdB Chairman Hans-Walter Peters said in a speech, according to prepared remarks.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Alexander Huebner, editing by Louise Heavens)