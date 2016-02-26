Watchdog checks German banks for tax exposure from 'dividend stripping'

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin is surveying the country’s 1,800 lenders to see if they are at risk from potential demands for back taxes from an equity trading strategy known as “cum-ex” or “dividend stripping”, according to documents seen by Reuters.

“There are indications that a multitude of banks could be affected, beyond the individual cases that are already known,” Bafin said in a letter to lenders.

“It has been shown that cum-ex business can have repercussions for a bank’s solvency and rattle its lasting ability to survive financially,” the letter said.

Earlier this month Bafin closed the German operations of Canada’s Maple Financial on impending financial over-indebtedness related to tax evasion investigations.

German prosecutors in September had searched offices and residences linked to the bank in a probe in suspected tax evasion and money laundering connected to dividend stripping trades.

Dividend stripping involved buying a stock just before losing rights to a dividend, then selling it, taking advantage of a now-closed legal loophole that allowed both buyer and seller to claim tax credits.

A number of large banks have already paid hundreds of millions of euros in back taxes and tens of millions to settle disputes with the authorities.

Bafin has asked banks to fill in a questionnaire on their exposure and return it to supervisors by March 3.