Banksy exhibition hits Munich art scene

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) - A collection of Bansky works is on display in Munich, showcasing a variety of pieces by the well-known - and unknown - graffiti artist.

“Banksy - King of Urban Art” at the Galerie Kronsbein features about 40 of his works, including “Choose Your Weapon” of a boy in a hooded top with artist Keith Haring’s barking dog, as well as “Rude Copper”, of a third finger-wielding policeman.

The elusive artist, who has kept his real name and identity secret, is known for stenciled works on buildings displaying ironic as well as provocative social commentary, which Munich gallery owner Dirk G. Kronsbein said were captivating.

“He does it in order to stimulate the public to think about certain political issues,” Bronstein told Reuters.

“To put that in those pictures and hang them on the wall, that makes it much easier (to understand). Because he does it in so many different locations, and here we see it in one place in concentrated form.”

Banksy first emerged in Bristol, England, as part of an underground group of street artists, gaining fame in the 1990s. His works have since become highly sought after by art collectors.

“Banksy - King of Urban Art” runs until September.