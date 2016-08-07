FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
German police apprehend 'disturbed' man barricaded in restaurant
August 7, 2016 / 10:08 AM / a year ago

German police apprehend 'disturbed' man barricaded in restaurant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A man covered in blood who barricaded himself in a restaurant in Saarbruecken in southwest Germany has been apprehended by police in the building's cellar, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said the man seemed to be psychologically disturbed and contrary to earlier reports, was unarmed. He had slight, superficial injuries and is being treated in hospital where he will undergo psychological evaluation, the spokesman said.

The official said the man was an employee of the restaurant "Dubrovnik" in Saarbruecken town center. He had made no demands and had threatened nobody, the official added.

There were no indications that this was a terrorist-related incident.

Reporting by Christian Goetz and Caroline Copley; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

