A trailer from the closed club 'Pogo Tussy' is moved to a truck at the club site in Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2016. After 13 years, 'Pogo Tussy' is being torn down. The site will be used for residential apartments. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A wall decorated with photographs is pictured outside the closed club 'Pogo Tussy' in Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2016. After 13 years, 'Pogo Tussy' is being torn down. The site will be used for residential apartments. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Rooms at the closed club 'Pogo Tussy' are pictured in Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2016. After 13 years, 'Pogo Tussy' is being torn down. The site will be used for residential apartments. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People walk in the early morning over Warschauer Bruecke bridge in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2016. The bridge is one of the most crowded places in Berlin - day or night. But this shot, taken very early on a Tuesday morning, shows a quiet moment. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Lea, owner of the club 'Wild at Heart', stands at a bar in Berlin, Germany, September 1, 2016. Lea and her husband Uli, who sings in the band 'Church of Confidence', have been running 'Wild at Heart' for over 20 years. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A man poses for a picture with bottles that he collected with a friend overnight in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Employees sell 'Currywurst' (curried sausage) in Berlin, Germany, August 27, 2016. During long nights out in Berlin, people get hungry. Snack stands are open all night long, and peckish party-goes find themselves faced with an important decision: Currywurst or doner kebab. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Dawn lights the sky behind nightclub Crack Bellmer in the RAW area of Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2016. Night after night thousands of Berliners and visitors head to hotspots like RAW, an old graffiti-covered train-repair site in the eastern part of the city that was once under Communist rule but is now home to clubs, bars and a pool replete with beer garden. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People sit in bars on the Flutgraben canal in Berlin, Germany, August 25, 2016. The area around the canal Flutgraben has blossomed into a nightlife district. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A man performs with fire at Friedrichshain Park in Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2016. Berlin is home to many performers, who put on their shows at bars, clubs and other venues. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Swing dance teachers perform at 'Claerchens Ballhaus' in Berlin, Germany, August 31, 2016. Claerchens Ballhaus first opened over 100 years ago, and for some 90 years it was run by the same family. Much of the decor still has an antique, untouched look. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People attend a rock concert at Bassy Club in Berlin, Germany, August 30, 2016. Music at Bassy Club is defined as 'strictly before 1969' - featuring a mix of Blues, Soul, Country, Rock'n'Roll and more. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN From swing, salsa and sex to tango, transvestites and techno, Berlin's nightlife offers something for everyone.

The city that shocked the straight-laced during the pre-war Weimar Republic - portrayed in the film "Cabaret" - and then became a center of counter culture during the 1960s and 1970s - to wit, David Bowie's "Berlin Trilogy" - is rocking.

Night after night thousands of Berliners and visitors head to hotspots like RAW, an old graffiti-covered train-repair site in the eastern part of the city that was once under Communist rule but is now home to clubs, bars and a pool replete with beer garden.

There, in halls and sheds situated along railway lines, people dance to reggae, punk rock, dancehall, hardcore, metal, rap, hip-hop and techno in clubs with names like Cassiopeia and Suicide Circus.

"Berlin nightlife is like a big adventure. Every day you can explore something new," said Richard Shawn, a British expatriate living in Berlin.

Nico Brodersen, head bouncer at Bassy Club, said it is the people who count.

"Excessive, wild, free and never-ending - you can forget their names but never their faces," she said of those who like to hit Berlin's clubs in the evening.

There is some concern about how long it can last in a city where rents are rising and demand for space is increasing as the population grows. Several clubs have closed recently and others are expected to follow suit.

In Prenzlauer Berg, a district once in the former Communist East that became a partygoer's paradise after the fall of the Berlin Wall, complaints about noise have triggered some closings.

Residents talk about "Clubsterben", or "club death".

One of the recent victims is in the eastern district of Friedrichshain - a club called Pogo Tussy, which is being torn down to make way for new apartments.

"It's so sad to give up after 13 years but that's the way it goes," said Simone Braun, the club's former owner.

PARTY ON

But for now, in many parts of the city, the party continues.

For techno fans, a night at the legendary Berghain club is a must - if they can get in. Queues stretching for one hundred meters (yards) are a regular sight outside the former power plant. Entrepreneurial locals do a roaring trade selling beers to those waiting.

For those who don't make it, there are plenty of alternatives. How about Salon Zur wilden Renate - a club spread over several floors in an old apartment building? Or About Blank - a club where the party spills out into a garden? Or Sisyphos, in a former dog biscuit factory?

At a dimly-lit kinky club called Insomnia some people switch their everyday clothes for latex or leather in the changing rooms near the entrance while others strip off and head into a whirlpool. Some openly have sex while loud music pumps out.

"Here people can be absolutely free and they can fulfill their hidden dreams. We are crossing borders. Almost the only important rule is: No means no!" said Dominique, who runs the Insomnia club with her husband.

In other clubs, discos throb and drag kings and queens strut their stuff in shows.

But for those who prefer to while the night away in simple bars and lounges, there's the bustling street called Simon-Dach-Strasse in Friedrichshain, full of bars and restaurants, with tables and chairs lining the cobbled pavements.

Diners can choose between Mexican, Mediterranean and Asian dishes or - this being Germany after all - Currywurst, a sliced pork sausage slathered in a sauce of ketchup and curry powder.

(Writing by Michelle Martin, Editing by Angus MacSwan/Jeremy Gaunt)