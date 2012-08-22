German bioethanol output up as more used in gasoline blend

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German bioethanol output rose 21 percent in the first half of 2012 to 295,000 metric tons due to a rise in blending levels in gasoline, bioethanol industry association BDBE said, dismissing criticism that this contributed to higher global food prices.

The German government in 2011 raised the maximum permitted level of bioethanol blended in gasoline to 10 from 5 percent as part of a program to protect the environment by cutting carbon dioxide emissions.

Germany’s increased blending of bioethanol in gasoline is contributing to higher food prices for the third world, the country’s Development Minister Dirk Niebel said on Monday.

BDBE said on Wednesday that German producers used 0.6 million metric tons of grain to produce bioethanol in the first half, adding that this was only a minor part of Germany’s 43.8 million metric ton grain harvest.

The other main feedstock was sugar beet, which typically exceeds European Union subsidized production quotas and so cannot be used as food, it said.

It estimated that 0.8 percent of German farmland is used to produce bioethanol.