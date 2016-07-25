FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bavarian bombing was a terrorist attack, attacker's video shows: minister
#World News
July 25, 2016 / 2:04 PM / a year ago

Bavarian bombing was a terrorist attack, attacker's video shows: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said on Monday that a video in Arabic found on the mobile phone of the Syrian who set off a bomb in the Bavarian town of Ansbach showed that it was a terrorist attack.

"A provisional translation by an interpreter shows that he expressly announces, in the name of Allah, and testifying his allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a famous Islamist leader, an act of revenge against the Germans because they're getting in the way of Islam," he said at a news conference.

Herrmann added: "I think that after this video there's no doubt that the attack was a terrorist attack with an Islamist background."

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
