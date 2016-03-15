FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlin police say no 'terrorist' background to car explosion
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2016 / 10:32 AM / a year ago

Berlin police say no 'terrorist' background to car explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police said there was no indication of a “terrorist” link to a car explosion in central Berlin which killed the driver on Tuesday morning and prosecutors said the victim was a 43-year old man previously investigated for drug dealing.

Prosecutors in the capital said they suspected an explosive device had been attached to the car in a murder attack.

“There is no evidence of there being a terrorist background,” a spokesman for Berlin police said.

It was unclear whether the driver, who had a Turkish background, was the target as he was not the owner of the car, said prosecutors. However, police had previously investigated the victim for dealing drugs, forgery and illegal gambling.

The murder squad suspects there is a link to organized crime, said the prosecutors.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Reuters Television and Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.