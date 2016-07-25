FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Syrian man denied asylum killed in German blast: Bavarian minister
#World News
July 25, 2016 / 2:43 AM / a year ago

Syrian man denied asylum killed in German blast: Bavarian minister

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann addresses a news conference after an explosion in Ansbach, near Nuremberg, Germany July 25, 2016.Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A 27-year-old Syrian man who had been denied asylum in Germany a year ago died on Sunday when a bomb he was carrying exploded outside a music festival in Ansbach, Germany, a Bavarian state official told a news conference, according to a website.

Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said the man had tried to commit suicide twice before. It was unclear if he had planned to commit suicide or "take others with him into death", the Nordbayern.de website reported. Twelve people were wounded in the attack.

Herrmann said the man had apparently been denied entry to the Ansbach Open music festival shortly before the explosion, the website reported. More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the festival after the explosion, police said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Tait

