#World News
July 25, 2016 / 11:12 AM / a year ago

German police have 410 leads on possible terrorists among refugees: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal criminal police have 410 leads on possible terrorists among refugees here, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

The Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung newspaper said that compared with 369 leads in mid-May since the beginning of the migrant crisis last year.

Investigations have been launched in 60 cases, the newspaper said. It cited federal BKA police as saying they did not currently have any concrete indications of attack plans.

"In view of continuing migration to Germany we must assume that there could be active and former members, supporters and sympathizers of terrorist organizations or Islamist-motivated war criminals among the refugees," the newspaper quoted federal police as saying.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley; Writing by Joseph Nasr

