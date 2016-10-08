Anger as fighting in Afghan city Kunduz forces people to flee
KABUL Parmi fled the fighting in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz with 13 members of her family this week, in shock at how quickly the city's defenses had collapsed to the Taliban.
BERLIN Hundreds of police including specialist commandos combed a residential area of the eastern German city of Chemnitz on Saturday for a man suspected of planning a bomb attack, after failing to find him in a raid on an apartment.
The deployment followed a tip-off from the domestic intelligence service, though the "where, when, how and why" of the planned attack remained unclear, said Tom Bernhardt, spokesman for the Saxony state criminal investigation office.
Police found traces of explosives in the apartment in the Fritz-Heckert neighborhood, Bernhardt said. They asked local residents to remain indoors.
"The cordoned-off area is so wide that we can almost rule out a threat to the local population," he said.
Bernhardt said it was unclear how many suspects were involved or what the motive of the planned attack was.
In late July, Islamic State claimed responsibility for attacks on a train near Wuerzburg and at a music festival in Ansbach which wounded 20 people.
DHAKA Bangladeshi security forces killed 11 members of an Islamist militant group on Saturday, most of them dying in a three-hour gun battle on the outskirts of the capital.
MANILA A review by the Philippines of joint military drills with the United States could see exercises continue or scaled back, a military spokesman said on Saturday, following more rhetoric from the president about scrapping them completely.