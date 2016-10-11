FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German police give all clear after bomb threat in Rastatt
October 11, 2016 / 9:22 AM / a year ago

German police give all clear after bomb threat in Rastatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German federal police re-opened a train station in the town of Rastatt in south-west Germany on Tuesday after finding nothing suspicious following a bomb threat.

Police had evacuated and sealed off the train station in Rastatt, south of Karlsruhe, after receiving the threat at around 9.15 local time (3.15 a.m. ET), a spokesman said. Sniffer dogs and explosive experts were involved in the search.

Germany is on a heightened state of alert after a Syrian refugee was arrested on Monday after a weekend manhunt on suspicion of planning an Islamist bomb attack.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers/Jeremy Gaunt

