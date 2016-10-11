German police give all clear after bomb threat in Rastatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German federal police re-opened a train station in the town of Rastatt in south-west Germany on Tuesday after finding nothing suspicious following a bomb threat.

Police had evacuated and sealed off the train station in Rastatt, south of Karlsruhe, after receiving the threat at around 9.15 local time (3.15 a.m. ET), a spokesman said. Sniffer dogs and explosive experts were involved in the search.

Germany is on a heightened state of alert after a Syrian refugee was arrested on Monday after a weekend manhunt on suspicion of planning an Islamist bomb attack.