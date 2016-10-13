FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
German prosecutor says unclear if Syrian bomb suspect had accomplices
#World News
October 13, 2016 / 9:57 AM / 10 months ago

German prosecutor says unclear if Syrian bomb suspect had accomplices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German authorities are still investigating whether the Syrian bomb plot suspect who committed suicide in jail on Wednesday had accomplices, a senior state official said on Thursday.

"We don't know yet if there were people pulling the strings," Klaus Fleischmann, chief public prosecutor in the state of Saxony, told a news conference.

German media had earlier quoted investigation sources as saying that the suspect Jaber Albakr, 22, told investigators shortly before his suicide that three Syrians who handed him over to police were accomplices.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Paul Carrel

