German prosecutor says unclear if Syrian bomb suspect had accomplices

BERLIN (Reuters) - German authorities are still investigating whether the Syrian bomb plot suspect who committed suicide in jail on Wednesday had accomplices, a senior state official said on Thursday.

"We don't know yet if there were people pulling the strings," Klaus Fleischmann, chief public prosecutor in the state of Saxony, told a news conference.

German media had earlier quoted investigation sources as saying that the suspect Jaber Albakr, 22, told investigators shortly before his suicide that three Syrians who handed him over to police were accomplices.