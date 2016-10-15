Exterior view of a detention center in Leipzig, Germany October 13, 2016 where a Syrian migrant Jaber Albakr suspected of planning a bomb attack on a Berlin airport has committed suicide, the Justice Ministry for the state of Saxony said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Staff

BERLIN A Syrian refugee arrested on suspicion of planning a major attack in Berlin had met a contact in the city and visited the airport he wanted to bomb, German media reported.

Jaber Albakr was detained on Monday last week, two days after police discovered about 1.5 kg of explosives in his apartment. He was found dead in prison on Wednesday. Authorities said he had committed suicide.

Berliner Morgenpost newspaper and regional broadcaster rbb cited federal security sources saying Albakr spent a night in Berlin in the second half of September and met a contact there.

During that time, he visited one of the city's two airports, they added, without saying which one.

