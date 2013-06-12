Germany to launch new bond to help lower states' costs: sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin will launch its first joint federal-regional bond by the start of July, official sources told Reuters, as part of an initiative aimed at lowering German states’ financing costs.

While the federal government has seen its borrowing costs fall to record lows during the euro zone crisis, several of Germany’s 16 states pay much higher rates, reflecting their high levels of indebtedness or economic problems.

Berlin agreed last year to the joint bond initiative in a deal to get the support of the states in the Bundesrat upper house of parliament for the euro zone’s new fiscal pact.

If the 3-5 billion euro “Deutschlandbond” proves a success, Berlin wants to carry on tapping the capital markets at regular intervals, the sources said.

“This should not be a one-off thing,” said a government source familiar with the matter. “If it proves a success, we should start regular auctions.”

Spokesmen from the finance ministries of some states said that the first joint bond would have a maturity of 7 to 10 years.

It is not yet clear how many of Germany’s states will participate in the issue, but the majority are expected to.

“This is a pilot project,” the government source said. “Foreign investors are especially interested.”

Some smaller German states have been calling for some time for such bonds in the hope of being able to refinance themselves more cheaply, but wealthier and larger states such as Bavaria, Lower Saxony and Saxony have voiced skepticism over the plan.

Enthusiasm cooled for a while because the federal government has insisted that the bonds will not carry a sole federal guarantee, saying that the states would nonetheless benefit from improved liquidity and favorable financial terms.

“It would have been even better if the federal government had declared itself willing to take on the liability of the states,” said Monika Heinold, the finance minister of Schleswig-Holstein. “We would have likely been able to save even more money on the rates that way.”

But it was still good to “sound out the conditions and get the bond underway”, she said.