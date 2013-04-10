ECB easing bets boost demand at German debt sale

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany drew strong demand at an auction of two-year government bonds on Wednesday, reflecting expectations that a European Central Bank interest rate cut may not be too far away.

The ECB signaled last week it was ready to act to boost the recession-hit euro zone economy, prompting speculation of a rate cut or non-standard measure to easy monetary policy.

German two-year Schatz yields are expected to be anchored near zero percent for as long the ECB holds to its current policy stance.

At the auction, the average yield was 0.02 percent, compared with 0.06 percent at the previous sale last month and a 0.09 percent average in 2013. The sale drew bids 2.2 times the amount allotted, versus 1.7 last time and a 2013 average of 1.67.

“There are mounting expectations that the ECB will cut rates or do something that can affect short-term yields,” ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

“The market believes yields will stay near zero for a long period of time or even turn negative so there is buying interest in the Schatz at the moment.”

The auction has also been supported by the prospect of some 30 billion euros worth of German redemptions and coupon payments later this month.

Germany plans to issue a total of 65 billion euros in bonds and bills in the second quarter.