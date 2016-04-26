Merkel's conservatives warn no special treatment for Britain after Brexit

A car sticker with a logo encouraging people to leave the EU is seen on a car, in Llandudno, Wales, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain should not get special treatment from the European Union if it leaves the bloc and negotiating bilateral economic agreements will be tough, two senior lawmakers in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives party said on Tuesday.

“Rules will be without doubt set for the internal European market. Discussions among leaders will take place as usual and Britain will not be there,” Michael Grosse-Broemer, deputy floor leader of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) told journalists during a briefing.

“To me, it is clear: exit means exit. Citizens have to know that with this decision there will be no special treatment for Britain,” said Gerda Hasselfeldt, parliamentary group head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), Merkel’s Bavarian allies.