Germany warns UK against 'cherry-picking' on Europe
January 23, 2013 / 10:55 AM / in 5 years

Germany warns UK against 'cherry-picking' on Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants Britain to remain a full member of the European Union but London cannot expect just to pick and choose the aspects of membership that it likes, Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Wednesday.

Westerwelle was speaking shortly after British Prime Minister David Cameron promised in a long-awaited speech to give Britons a straight referendum choice on whether to stay in the EU or leave, provided he wins an election due in 2015.

“Germany wants the United Kingdom to remain an active and constructive part of the European Union... But cherry picking is not an option,” Westerwelle told reporters, adding that Europe needed more, not less, integration.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
