FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
New corporate tax cuts in Europe would be dangerous: German economy minister
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 24, 2016 / 9:25 AM / in 9 months

New corporate tax cuts in Europe would be dangerous: German economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sigmar Gabriel, Germany's Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy, speaks during a news conference at the 15th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in Hong Kong, China November 4, 2016.Bobby Yip

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday that a new round of corporate tax cuts in Europe due to "problems in Britain" would be risky.

"It would be even more dangerous (than promises for expensive investment programmes) if we were to start a new round of corporate tax cuts in Europe - triggered by the problems in Britain," Gabriel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

A spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday the government had already outlined measures to cut corporation tax to 17 percent by 2020 and described any talk of further cuts as "speculative".

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michelle Martin and Sabine Siebold

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.