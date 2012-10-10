FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German teen sells mum's jewels for brothel visit
October 10, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

German teen sells mum's jewels for brothel visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A 14-year-old German teenager took his mother’s jewellery worth between 2,000 and 3,000 euros ($2,500-$3,800) and pawned it for 300 euros ($380) to finance two trips to a brothel for himself and a friend, German police said on Wednesday.

Karlsruhe police spokesman Ralf Minet said the teenager’s mother is pressing charges of theft against her son, who admitted he pawned the jewellery to pay for the prostitutes.

“We don’t know what the mother’s motives are for pressing charges,” Minet said. “It’s possible she wants to teach him a lesson or it’s possible that she felt she had lost control.”

Police are also investigating the brothel that the boys said they visited. Prostitution in Germany is legal but the clients must be aged 18 or over. The operator of the brothel told police they had sent the boys away because they were under age.

Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Paul Casciato

