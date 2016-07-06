FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
German economic environment favorable despite Brexit: Schaeuble
July 6, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

German economic environment favorable despite Brexit: Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a news conference at the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 16, 2016.Joshua Roberts/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's economic situation remains positive despite Britain's June 23 referendum vote to leave the European Union, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

"The economic conditions in Germany remain favorable. The result of the British referendum changed nothing about that, or at least nothing noticeable," Schaeuble told a news conference to present Germany's financing plans through to 2020.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley

