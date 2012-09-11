FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German finmin says hopes Swiss tax deal can still be ratified
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 11, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

German finmin says hopes Swiss tax deal can still be ratified

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that he hoped a deal with Switzerland to levy taxes on German assets in Swiss accounts could still go ahead despite opposition from the Social Democrats (SPD).

“I hope very much that we still manage to get it ratified,” he said as he opened a debate on Germany’s 2013 budget in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

In order to pass the deal, the center-right government needs the approval of the Bundesrat upper house, where it has no majority.

The SPD has rejected the agreement and signalled it plans to make it a theme of their election campaign ahead of next year’s federal vote. At the weekend a senior SPD member said his party would scupper the deal regardless of whether Switzerland makes concessions to allow back-dated inquiries.

Until now, one of the SPD’s criticisms has been that, as it stands, the agreement would allow people to evade taxes by taking their money out of Switzerland before the deal takes effect.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.