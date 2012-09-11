German finmin says hopes Swiss tax deal can still be ratified

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that he hoped a deal with Switzerland to levy taxes on German assets in Swiss accounts could still go ahead despite opposition from the Social Democrats (SPD).

“I hope very much that we still manage to get it ratified,” he said as he opened a debate on Germany’s 2013 budget in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

In order to pass the deal, the center-right government needs the approval of the Bundesrat upper house, where it has no majority.

The SPD has rejected the agreement and signalled it plans to make it a theme of their election campaign ahead of next year’s federal vote. At the weekend a senior SPD member said his party would scupper the deal regardless of whether Switzerland makes concessions to allow back-dated inquiries.

Until now, one of the SPD’s criticisms has been that, as it stands, the agreement would allow people to evade taxes by taking their money out of Switzerland before the deal takes effect.