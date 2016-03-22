FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
March 22, 2016 / 12:26 PM / in 2 years

Germany to stick to balanced budget up to 2020: government document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks at a conference on the European Union budget in Brussels, Belgium, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans to boost spending by more than 30 billion euros ($33.65 billion) up until 2020 without straying from its balanced budget, according to a draft Finance Ministry document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

An influx of more than 1.1 million migrants to Germany last year has put a question mark over whether Germany will have to abandon its cherished “schwarze null” or balanced budget to pay for the costs of accommodating and integrating the new arrivals.

The finance ministry document shows the government plans to increase spending by 30.9 billion euros to 347.8 billion euros by 2020. But since tax revenues are expected to keep rising it does not foresee the need for net new borrowing.

For 2017, the government expects to hike spending by 8.6 billion to 325.5 billion euros this year, of which about 33.7 billion will be spent on investment.

The German cabinet is expected to approve the draft 2017 budget and financing plan up to 2020 on July 6.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel and Angus MacSwan

