FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bundesbank head warns Merkel on increased state spending: report
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 19, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

Bundesbank head warns Merkel on increased state spending: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The entrance of the Bundesbank headquarters is pictured in Frankfurt May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of the German Bundesbank has told Chancellor Angela Merkel to keep a tight grip on government spending in coalition talks with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) next week, in which she faces pressure to boost investment funding.

“It is important to shape public budgets in a way that preserves a safe distance to the net new borrowing ceiling, to avoid unpleasant surprises,” Jens Weidmann told the business magazine Wirtschaftswoche on Saturday.

Coalition talks between Merkel’s conservative block and the SPD are due to begin on Wednesday. Leading members of both camps have demanded more spending on Germany’s neglected infrastructure as well as education in the coming years.

The SPD wants to finance such investments through higher taxes on the most wealthy, but Merkel has pledged she will not pursue that option.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.