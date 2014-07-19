FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nine killed, more than 40 injured in multiple bus crash in Germany
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 19, 2014 / 10:18 AM / 3 years ago

Nine killed, more than 40 injured in multiple bus crash in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Nine people were killed and more than 40 injured when several buses crashed into each other on a German motorway near the eastern city of Dresden, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred just before 2 am (8 p.m. EDT) when a Polish bus crashed into the back of a Ukrainian bus. The Polish bus then broke through the central barrier and collided with a Polish minibus traveling in the other direction.

The first bus then skidded down a slope.

Police said six of the nine dead had been identified. They were Polish citizens. Some of the 43 people injured were severely hurt, police said.

The A4 motorway, which links Germany with Poland via Dresden, was closed for hours in both directions.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, additional reporting by Axel Schmidt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.