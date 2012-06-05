Suspect in grisly Canada murder faces German court

BERLIN (Reuters) - A Canadian man wanted in his homeland on suspicion of killing and dismembering a student, then posting a video of the crime online, says he will not fight extradition from Germany where he was arrested, German authorities said on Tuesday.

Police arrested porn actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, in a Berlin Internet cafe on Monday. He faces first-degree murder charges in Canada over the killing of Chinese student Jun Lin, 32, in Montreal.

“He made no objections to being extradited to Canada,” said Martin Steltner, a spokesman for the Berlin city prosecutor, referring to Magnotta’s appearance before a judge.

Steltner said the extradition order could be completed in the next few days and Magnotta, born as Eric Clinton Newman in Scarborough, Ontario, could then be put on a plane to Canada after German government approval of the order

Montreal police said the video showed the killer eating part of the body, but they gave no details, saying they first had to establish without doubt the footage was of Lin’s murder.

“We have to confirm the authenticity of the footage we have. We believe it is (authentic), but now we’ve got to prove it,” Montreal police spokesman Ian Lafreiniere told a news conference.

He said police had sifted through a truckload of debris from behind Magnotta’s Montreal apartment, where a janitor found the torso of Lin’s dismembered body in an abandoned suitcase, finding evidence including documents and clothing.

Magnotta is also alleged to have mailed a foot and a hand to political parties in the Canadian capital Ottawa, and Lafreiniere said tests had determined that these parts came from the same body. Other body parts are still missing.

Under the rules of Interpol, which had issued a “red notice,” its highest type of warning, for Magnotta’s detention, a suspect must be held in custody until his extradition. Germany and Canada have a bilateral extradition treaty.

Police seized Magnotta at the cafe in the multicultural district of Neukoelln, south Berlin, after a tip-off from the owner who recognised the suspect as he sat reading articles online about the hunt for the killer.

Police say the video shows a man stabbing his victim repeatedly and then cutting off the arms, legs and head.

“I encourage nobody to watch this video. It is a video that was extremely sordid,” Montreal organised crime squad chief Denis Mainville told reporters. The video was posted on a Canadian website that specializes in gory footage.

Lafreiniere said Montreal police were in no hurry to have Magnotta back.

“It’s not a rush for us. At least he’s detained, he’s been stopped. The largest manhunt in the history of the Montreal police is over for us,” he said.

Magnotta is believed to have entered France on May 26, and French police had been investigating thousands of reported sightings. They told German police on Monday that he was headed for Berlin on a Eurolines coach, a French police source said.

Magnotta has left a bizarre Internet trail as an alleged kitten killer and bisexual porn star.