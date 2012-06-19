FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany extradites Canadian dismemberment suspect
June 19, 2012 / 12:08 AM / in 5 years

Germany extradites Canadian dismemberment suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta has been extradited and put on a plane to Canada, the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin said on Monday.

“I can confirm that Magnotta is now on a plane on his way to Canada. He left Berlin one hour ago. The German government has authorized the extradition so the extradition has taken place,” Martin Steltner, a spokesman for the prosecutors, said.

Police arrested porn actor Magnotta, 29, in a Berlin Internet cafe earlier this month after Interpol had issued a “red notice,” its highest type of warning.

He faces first-degree murder charges in Canada over the killing of Chinese student Jun Lin, 32, in Montreal.

Reporting by Elisa Oddone; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown

