Electricians assemble a new Porsche 918-Spyder sports car at the production line of the German car manufacturer's plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German new car sales fell about 5 percent in August, extending the year-to-date decline in Europe’s biggest auto market to about 7 percent, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The drop follows a small rise in July when registrations of new vehicles in Germany were up 2.1 percent, thanks to higher premium auto sales and an extra working day.