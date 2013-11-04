German October new car sales up about two percent: source

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at a VW dealership in Hamburg, October 28, 2013. Volkswagen is due to present company results on Wednesday. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Car sales in Germany, Europe’s largest auto market, stabilized in October in a sign of a recovery in vehicle demand in the region.

New auto registrations in Germany, home to Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE), rose 2 percent year-on-year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity because official figures have not been published yet.

Year-to-date, German deliveries have dropped between 5 and 6 percent, the source further said.

Registrations can be an imperfect indicator for the health of Germany’s car market, since they can lag demand by around two to three months.