German cartel office fines retailers for foodstuffs price-fixing
May 9, 2016 / 9:12 AM / a year ago

German cartel office fines retailers for foodstuffs price-fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG is pictured at a Metro cash and carry in Berlin in this June 10, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German cartel office on Monday fined several retailers including Metro a total of 90.5 million euros ($103 million) for price-fixing in beer, sweets and coffee.

The cartel office said it fined German retailers Edeka, Netto and Metro for price-fixing of several beer brands.

The German branch of global player Anheuser Busch InBev as well as German retailer REWE were spared a fine as they collaborated with the authorities early on, the office said in a statement.

Anheuser Busch owns beer brands including Becks, Franziskaner and Hasseroeder.

The office, which has been investigating the German beer market since 2010, also fined German retailer Lidl for price-fixing of Haribo sweets and drug store chain Rossmann for fixing its coffee prices.

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

