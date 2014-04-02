FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German landlord tries to collect rent with chainsaw
April 2, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

German landlord tries to collect rent with chainsaw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A landlord demanding rent arrears threatened tenants and German police with a whirring chainsaw, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The frightened tenants called police to the scene, and the 45-year-old man eventually dropped the chainsaw when the officers showed their guns.

The spokesman said the landlord was apparently trying to collect 13,000 euros ($17,900) in rent on a flat in the southern town of Burgau. He was charged with threatening bodily harm.

($1 = 0.7249 Euros)

Reporting by Monica Raymunt; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

