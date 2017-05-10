FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
German chemicals industry sees higher 2017 growth on price hikes
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 10, 2017 / 9:08 AM / 3 months ago

German chemicals industry sees higher 2017 growth on price hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The association of Germany's chemical and pharmaceutical companies on Wednesday lifted its 2017 revenue estimate as strong demand allowed businesses to pass on higher materials costs to customers but it warned that price hikes would not continue.

Industry sales would likely increase 3.5 percent this year, up from a March estimate of a 1.5 percent, the VCI lobby group said in a statement. Output volumes were seen growing 1.0 percent, compared with 0.5 percent expected previously.

"Companies were able to swiftly pass on higher raw material costs to customers due to a pick-up in demand," the group said, also citing high capacity utilization rates of 87.7 percent on average.

It cautioned, however, that price gains in basic chemicals would not continue as market participants were banking on recent strong price gains in crude oil to peter out.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.