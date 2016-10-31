FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Germany welcomes foreign takeovers, but wants fair conditions: Merkel spokesman
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 31, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 10 months ago

Germany welcomes foreign takeovers, but wants fair conditions: Merkel spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany welcomes foreign takeovers of its companies, including from China, but needs to ensure that its firms are protected from unfair competition, a government spokesman said on Monday.

"The whole government is convinced that it is right that the market is open to investments from abroad, including from China," Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

"Germany as an industrial center must, however, be effectively protected from unfair competitive situations," he added.

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel travels to China this week having openly complained that China is strategically buying up key technologies in Germany while protecting its own companies against foreign takeovers with "discriminatory requirements".

A foreign ministry spokeswoman said she couldn't confirm or deny a report that China has summoned the German ambassador ahead of Gabriel's visit.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Caroline Copley

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.