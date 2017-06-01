FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China vows to stick to climate deal before Trump announcement
#Environment
June 1, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 3 months ago

China vows to stick to climate deal before Trump announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - China will stick to its commitments on climate change as set out in the Paris Agreement, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in Berlin on Thursday, hours before President Donald Trump announces whether the United States will withdraw from the deal.

"China will stand by its responsibilities on climate change," Li told reporters in Berlin, according to a German translation, adding it was standing by its international responsibilities and also setting national targets.

Li made the comments at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who welcomed his pledge.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Emma Thomasson

