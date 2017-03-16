Merkel, Xi agree to work for free trade: German spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a speech at the demographic summit in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2017.

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a phone call on Thursday to work together for free trade and open markets, a German government spokesman said.

"They spoke in particular about the conditions to expand electromobility in China which will allow the German auto industry to continue to be successful in the Chinese market," said the spokesman.

The two leaders also agreed to continue cooperation, especially in the framework of Germany's presidency of the G20, said the spokesman.