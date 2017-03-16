FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel, Xi agree to work for free trade: German spokesman
March 16, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 5 months ago

Merkel, Xi agree to work for free trade: German spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a speech at the demographic summit in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a phone call on Thursday to work together for free trade and open markets, a German government spokesman said.

"They spoke in particular about the conditions to expand electromobility in China which will allow the German auto industry to continue to be successful in the Chinese market," said the spokesman.

The two leaders also agreed to continue cooperation, especially in the framework of Germany's presidency of the G20, said the spokesman.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin

