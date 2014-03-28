FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xi says Japan's wartime atrocities 'fresh in our memory'
March 28, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's President Xi Jinping waves to media following a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after an agreement signing, at the Chancellery in Berlin March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday during a visit to Berlin that Japan’s wartime atrocities were still “fresh in our memory”.

Japan occupied parts of China in the 1930s and 1940s. In December, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe angered China and South Korea by visiting Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, which they see as a symbol of Japan’s wartime aggression as it honors convicted war criminals as well as others who died in battle.

“We Chinese have long held the belief that we should not do onto others as we do not wish they do onto us ... China needs peace like humans need air and plants need water,” he said.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown

