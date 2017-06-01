FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Germany and China should cooperate on protecting climate: Merkel
#Environment
June 1, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 3 months ago

Germany and China should cooperate on protecting climate: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Germany and China should work closely together on issues such as protecting the climate at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has refused to endorse a global climate pact.

Speaking at a business event with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Merkel said China and Germany saw the opportunities that globalization and digitalization presented and wanted to work together to bring about "global progress together".

She added: "But from that grows a special responsibility for both countries - for Germany and China - in all global issues - for example for climate protection, for the prevention of violent conflicts or in international trade policy."

Li said all foreign companies, including German businesses, were welcome to invest in China, adding that competition must be fair and therefore regulation strong.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel

