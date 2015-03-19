FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany plans to force oldest coal plants to cut CO2
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 19, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Germany plans to force oldest coal plants to cut CO2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An aerial view shows Vattenfall's Jaenschwalde brown coal power station near Cottbus, eastern Germany, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans measures to force operators of coal plants to curb production at their oldest and most-polluting power stations, as part of efforts to achieve its climate targets, senior government sources said on Thursday.

Concerned it was on track to fall short of goals to reduce CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2020 from 1990, the cabinet approved a climate package last December.

This included plans to oblige coal operators to slash their emissions by at least 22 million tonnes by 2020, equivalent to shutting about eight coal plants.

Under new measures, the government plans to allow coal plants to produce 7 million tonnes of C02 per gigawatt of installed capacity, for which they will only need to acquire pollution permits under the European Union’s emissions trading scheme (ETS), the sources said.

Any C02 produced above that level would, however, be subject to a fine, for example of 18 to 20 euros per ton.

By introducing a fine, the government hopes utilities such as RWE and Vattenfall [VATN.UL] will be forced to reduce production at their oldest and dirtiest coal plants.

The government plans to pass a law by the end of the year regulating the exact size of the fine, with the aim of bringing it into force from 2017, the sources said.

Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Caroline Copley, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.